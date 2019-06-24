Cam Newton's $1,500 offer to switch seats on flight rejected

PARIS, France (WPVI) -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was turned down when he offered a passenger on his flight $1,500 to switch seats, according to Storyful.
Witnesses on the plane said the 6-foot-5-inch star athlete wanted a little more leg room for the long flight from Paris to the U.S.
Fellow passenger Elisara Edwards recorded the moment and uploaded the video to Twitter.
In the video, the quarterback can be seen talking to a passenger who then shakes his head. A surprised Newton smiles and goes back to his seat.
Edwards said the exchange prompted a "lot of questions" and "hilarious comments."
Newton, who is known for his sense of style off the football field, was in Paris for Men's Fashion Week.
