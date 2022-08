Officers arrived to find a sedan with front-end damage and a minivan overturned onto its side.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have a mystery on their hands after responding to a car crash in Camden, New Jersey.

The crash happened at the intersection of South 9th Street and Ferry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash sent the minivan up onto the sidewalk.

However, no one was found at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact police.