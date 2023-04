Camden County's Miracle League hosts opening day for people with disabilities to play baseball

They team up with volunteers, also known as "Angels in the Outfield," to make it all work.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden County's Miracle League had its opening day on Saturday, and crowds came to see the big game in Cherry Hill.

The organization provides people with disabilities the chance to play baseball, America's pass time.

Games are held at 'The Boundless Field.'

The award-winning facility was built in 2013 to accommodate children in wheelchairs.