7 people evacuated from Camden house fire, suffered injuries

By
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least seven people suffered injuries during a fire in Camden, New Jersey.

Firefighters were called around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to the 2600 block of Baird Boulevard for the report of a house fire.

Fire was showing from the twin family house when crews arrived to the scene.

Firefighters evacuated seven people from the home.

Officials said they all sustained fire related injuries, but no further details were released on their conditions.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.
