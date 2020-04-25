Camden families in need to get help from pop-up market at BB&T Center

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Families struggling to put meals on the table during the coronavirus pandemic will be able to get some help Saturday in Camden, New Jersey.Farmers Against Hunger is partnering with the Camden County Freeholders for a free food giveaway.The pop-up market is being held at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the BB&T Center at South Front Street and Harbour Boulevard.Each family will receive 20 pounds of mixed produce. There is at least 10,000 pounds of produce that will be transported to the site.Organizers say no ID or registration is required for residents to get the food.Face coverings or masks must be worn.Only one person per family is allowed on site as a way to maintain social distancing.