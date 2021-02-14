fire

2 adults, 4 children escape Camden house fire

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two adults and four children were able to make it out safely after a fire sparked inside a Camden, New Jersey row home.

The fire began around 1 a.m. Sunday on the 3000 block of Constitution Road.

Arriving firefighters found flames shooting from the second floor and quickly went to work.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
