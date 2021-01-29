Camden man killed by hit-and-run driver; suspect wanted

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Camden County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in tracking down a driver who struck and killed a man on Wednesday night.

It happened on the 2600 block of Mt. Ephraim Ave. shortly before 10 p.m.

Police say they found the victim, Lawrence Lloyd, 46, of Camden, suffering from injuries to his head. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

A witness told officers the driver who hit Lloyd drove off after the incident.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is possibly a 2001-2006 Mazda Tribute or a 2001 to 2007 Ford Escape. The vehicle involved might have damage to the front and driver's side.

Investigators believe this vehicle may be involved in the deadly hit-and-run of Lawrence Lloyd in Camden on Jan. 27, 2021.



If you have any information that could help identify the driver or locate the vehicle involved, please contact CCPO Det. Douglas Rowand at 856-225-8514 or Camden County Police Sgt. Gary Wilson at 609-519-8264. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
