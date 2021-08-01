house fire

Fire crews battle house fire in Camden

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy flames shooting from the third floor of the home.
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire in Camden, New Jersey burned through a three-story home.

Firefighters responded to the unit block of North 24th Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found heavy flames shooting from the third floor of the home.

Investigators say the fire was placed under control about an hour later.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
