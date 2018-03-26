Camden police: Mother killed, son injured in stabbing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3260938" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Camden police investigate double stabbing: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 25, 2018

Camden police are investigating a fatal stabbing involving a mother and her son.It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Arthur Avenue and 29th Street.Police said when they arrived they found a 37-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son suffering from stab wounds.Both were taken to Cooper University Medical Center where the woman was pronounced dead. Her son is listed in critical condition.The incident remains under investigation.------