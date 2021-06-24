30 high schoolers awarded scholarships through Camden Schools Foundation

Among the many talented students was Lawrence Custis, who recently graduated as valedictorian from Creative Arts Morgan Village High School in Camden, N.J.
"I came to the event, and they were like, 'You're Lawrence Custis.' It shows that they care a lot. As Miss Katrina said, it takes a village to raise a child," Custis said.
The village Custis referred to was the school's board foundation. It's been a huge help for many students over the past 15 years.
"Sometimes, these kids can't get into college. They have no money for airfare. They got no money to get to school," said board member Ken Long. "They don't have money to get a computer, it's literally this. This money is given to them so they can facilitate getting down there or wherever they're going."
Custis says the money will help as he heads to Howard University to study mechanical engineering.
Student Mikayah Pollitt says it will give her peace of mind as she goes to Stockton University to study forensic psychology.
"Makes me believe in myself more with other people believing in me. I just appreciate it. I know I earned it," said Pollitt.
Camden Superintendent Katrina McCombs said, "The other organizations that pour into our students just help to solidify for them that they are from a city that cares about them, and their future is bright."