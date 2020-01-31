Double shooting leaves 2-year-old child injured in Camden County, New Jersey

WOODLYNNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 2-year-old boy and a man are recovering after a shooting in Camden County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Chestnut Avenue in Woodlynne.

Police said the man was shot twice in the back. The toddler suffered a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police learned of the shooting after the victims walked into Cooper University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.
