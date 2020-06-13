2 teenagers critical in separate Camden shootings

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Camden, New Jersey are investigating two separate shootings involving teenagers.

Shots were fired around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Mechanic Street.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was shot in the stomach. She was taken to Cooper University Hospital for surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Around the same time, another teen was shot on the 200 block of Westminster Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the stomach, police said.

He was critically injured and taken to Cooper University Hospital for surgery.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.
