CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Camden's waterfront has seen a resurgence in business and industry over recent years.Now they're adding a brand-new hotel to the mix with the Hilton Garden Inn Camden Waterfront.The entire building has an air filtration system that is cutting edge, especially in the era of COVID-19. There is also on-site dining, and the view from almost every room captures the Philadelphia skyline.1 Penn Street, Camden, NJ 08102856-756-0070