Boy wins $25,000 in claw machine

Watch this boy realize he just won $25,000 in a massive claw machine!

NEW YORK -- CAMP and Ally joined forces to bring NYC this special gift this holiday season: a claw machine filled with amazing prizes including $25,000!

Now that the Golden Egg containing the winning prize has been snagged, CAMP and Ally will be matching the win with a donation of $25,000 worth of toys going to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

In total, over 5,843 people came to play and try their luck with The Claw at CAMP Hudson Yards. Over 1,000 people won a total value of $64,750 worth of prizes over the course of the event between December 5-11.

