Nearly a year after the "Push out Pushers" campaign started, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub says he is seeing results.He's hoping signs promoting the campaign will reduce all types of drug activity and encourage people to report known drug dealers."It sends the drug dealers in the neighborhoods a message that you better get out of here. I would say it as big here as is it is all across the country. It is really terrible and something that we need all hands on deck approach, to to be able to beat it," says Weintraub.The D.A. is working with Crime Stoppers and other law enforcement agencies to spread the word and help keep communities safe and drug free. He says the initiative has already led to several arrests."I can't get into details because most of those cases are still pending but we are pleased with the results and I would encourage people to get the signs and make those calls if you have information for us," Weintraub says.The Bensalem Police Department says it has signs available for the public.Bensalem Police Deputy Director William McVey says a simple sign can go a long way when it comes to keeping the community safe and putting pressure on drug dealers."If the drug dealers see it, we want them to go the other way. It's like if a bad guy comes to your town and they see lights and sirens, we hope they go and go somewhere else and they don't commit a crime. We want to deter it or we displace it. In our community we don't want drug dealers. We have a zero tolerance," says McVey.The signs have a number and website to report drug activity. It's a reminder, if you see something, say something. "The goal here is to put drug dealers behind bars. The other goal is to save lives. We are going through an epidemic right now in Bensalem, Bucks County and all of Pennsylvania and in this country," says McVey.Authorities stress that all tips are anonymous and if an arrest and conviction is made - residents could end up with thousands of dollars in reward money."Most people don't even ask for the reward. The safe neighborhood is its own reward to these people," says Weintraub.If you live in Bucks County and would like one these signs for your neighborhood or business, contact your local police department.