Campbell's Soup employee charged with luring

A Philadelphia man who works for Campbell's Soup was expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl but instead was greeted by police officers, authorities say.According to investigators, 30-year-old Ebert Ray Nepomuceno had sent sexually explicit messages to a person he thought was a young girl.When he arrived for a meeting in Pennsauken, Camden County, Nepomuceno realized he had actually been corresponding with an undercover detective.Nepomuceno was charged Wednesday with second degree Luring, Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact and Attempted Sexual Assault with a minor.------