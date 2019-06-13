Can you help identify the alleged suspects in the video?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say two suspects are on the loose in connection to two attempted robberies in Center City.

The first incident happened on June 2 around 11:15 p.m. on the 200 block of South 17th Street.

Police say the suspects pulled out a gun and held it to a cab driver's head, while demanding money.

The driver was able to push the gun away, and the suspects fled.

Moments later, investigators say the two men stole an iPhone from a victim at Rittenhouse Square Park at gunpoint.

If you recognize the suspects, please call the police.
