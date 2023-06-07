Canada wildfires lead to air quality alerts for Pa., NJ and Del.

The smell was so strong that emergency responders in Montgomery County had an influx of 911 calls Tuesday night.

The smell was so strong that emergency responders in Montgomery County had an influx of 911 calls Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another day of hazy skies and poor air quality due to the drifting smoke from more than 160 forest fires burning right now in Quebec.

"We just noticed that it gets smokey when the breeze blows. The smoke would bother you, but other than that we enjoy the park," said Norma Lee of Melrose Park.

The smell was so strong that emergency responders in Montgomery County had an influx of 911 calls Tuesday night.

In this aerial image, wildfires burn in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Communications Nova Scotia/The Canadian Press via AP)

"Based on reports from the US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly, the cause is believed to be smoke moving into our area from wildfires in Canada," said Montco emergency officials. "Residents are urged to use their best judgment when deciding to call 9-1-1 to report conditions such as those described above."

An air quality alert is in effect for several counties in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

Officials urges resdnets to use their best judgement when callin

SEE ALSO: NYC's air pollution among world's worst as Canada wildfire smoke shrouds Northeast

According to our 6abc Data Journalism team, Tuesday's air quality index reached 110, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

That number is up significantly from Monday's recorded 40 AQI. On Wednesday, the air quality index goes back down to more normal levels.

"We also have a ban on all open burning today in New Jersey that means no fires for recreational purposes, campfires, bonfires and things like that," said Bill Donnelly, the assistant state firewarden with NJ.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect until 8 p.m. for much of the region.

The warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.

Buildings in Jersey City, N.J. are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires, seen from the Manhattan borough of New York on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Crews in South Jersey were battling in Jackson Township Tuesday night.

And just last week, two fires broke out in Burlington County, scorching hundreds of acres of forest land, forcing people to flee from their homes.

The cause of all three fires remains under investigation.