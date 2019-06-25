Canadian woman recalls chemical smell in her room while visiting Dominican Republic

Authorities in the Dominican Republic wouldn't comment on Monday about the death of another American tourist.

Vittorio Caruso, 56, of Long Island, New York, died last week-- his cause of death remains unknown.

Caruso is the 11th American to die in the Dominican Republic over the past year with no concrete answers as to why.

RELATED: How American deaths have unfolded in the Dominican Republic

Tina Hammell, who is from Canada, says she still feels the effects of her visit to the DR three years ago, when she got sick. She remembers a strong chemical smell in her room.

"I remember my muscles, my hands all turned in and my legs came up, I just was spasming and I lost consciousness."

On Friday, Dominican officials tried to dispel concerns, saying the deaths are a statistically normal phenomenon, not a mystery.

See more stories and videos about the deaths in the Dominican Republic here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dominican republic deathsu.s. & worlddeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police recruit who planned to cheat on written exam speaks out
1 dead, 2 injured following triple shooting in South Philly
Fearless great grandma kills cobra in her Falls Township yard
EXCLUSIVE: Firefighters rescue dangling window washer in Old City
Thousands of flies swarming Upper Darby Township
Officers connecting with community's youth through basketball
New photos show tank that exploded at Philadelphia refinery
Show More
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing twin sister to death
FBI releases new info, reward, on 45th anniversary of cold case
Head Start worker accused of sexually abusing 2 children
2 suspects wanted for robbery after fight on SEPTA bus
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
More TOP STORIES News