Student loans: Biden administration leaning toward canceling some loan debt, sources say

Sources say student loan forgiveness announcement could come this week

The current pause on payment of federal student loans is set to expire soon, but President Joe Biden could cancel some loan debt.

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is leaning toward canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt for every borrower, but may tie the relief to an income threshold, sources told CNN.

Borrowers who would qualify would have to earn less than $125,000 a year, those sources said.

President Joe Biden's plan could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

White House officials could be looking at offering additional forgiveness for some other borrowers, sources said.

But there are no details on that proposal yet.

The current pause on federal student loan payments is set to expire Aug. 31.