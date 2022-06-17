air travel

Hundreds more flights canceled, delayed Friday after nightmare air travel day

All this is happening while the number of passengers rises with the beginning of summer vacation season.
By The Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds more flights canceled Friday after nightmare travel day

U.S. airlines canceled high numbers of flights for a second straight day on Friday as they tried to recover from storms while accommodating growing crowds of summer vacationers.

By midmorning in the eastern U.S., airlines had scrubbed more than 1,000 flights after canceling more than 1,700 on Thursday, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Airports with the most cancellations those in Charlotte, North Carolina, a major hub for American Airlines, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty in the New York City area, and Reagan Washington National outside Washington, D.C.

MORE: What to know about summer travel, how to find cheap flights with rising costs
EMBED More News Videos

With a record number of air travelers expected this summer, airlines are facing staffing issues amid increasing demand, leading to canceled flights, long delays and frazzled customers.



On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a virtual meeting with airline CEOs to go over steps the airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the July 4 holiday and the rest of the summer, and to improve accommodation of passengers who get stranded when flights are canceled.

Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend that typically kicks off the summer travel season, airlines struggled with bad weather and shortages of workers, especially pilots, leading to cancellations.

So far in June, more than 2.2 million travelers a day on average have gone through security checkpoints at U.S. airports. That's down 13% from the same period before the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: What it might be like to travel on a double-decker airplane seat
EMBED More News Videos

A 22-year-old designer created a double-decker airline seat in hopes of revolutionizing budget travel.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsair travelairline industryfaaairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
What it might be like to travel on a double-decker airplane seat
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
What to know about summer travel with rising costs
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
TOP STORIES
32 shots fired at group watching NBA Finals at Philly cookout; 1 dead
Off-duty Philly officer carjacked at gunpoint, fires weapon: Police
'Execution-style' shooting: 17-year-old killed after getting takeout
Longtime Action News Executive Producer Rick Williams passes away
Basketball player helps save life of referee who collapsed
'Forever chemicals' present in drinking water could cause cancer
Man seen punching 3 women in South Philly surveillance video
Show More
Philly releases 2022 pool opening schedule
Philadelphia Flyers hire John Tortorella as head coach
Vince McMahon steps aside as WWE chairman amid investigation
US authorizes first COVID shots for kids under 5; CDC review is next
Philadelphia selected to host World Cup games in 2026
More TOP STORIES News