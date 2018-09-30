MISSING GIRL

Camden County police search for missing 14-year-old girl Yeneiry Espinal

(Camden County Police Department)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from East Camden.

Yuneiry Espinal was reported missing Sunday from her home on the 400 block of Beideman Avenue.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'2", 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsmissing girl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING GIRL
Police: 8-year-old girl missing from Logan found safe
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Dog stays all night with toddler who wandered into cornfield
More missing girl
Top Stories
Car explosion in Allentown kills 3
Mariota outduels Wentz as Titans edge Eagles 26-23 in OT
Worker injured after being trapped under debris in Center City
No. 4 Ohio St rallies in 4th to beat No. 9 Penn State, 27-26
AccuWeather: Set for summer in October
Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation
Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia
Section of Roosevelt Boulevard reopens following water main break
Show More
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Police: Suspect arrested for allegedly killing a man in Frankford
Man injured after falling onto Broad Street subway tracks
Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Frankford
2 donation jars stolen from farmers market in Trenton
More News