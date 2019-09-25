Candles spark fire at Delaware apartment complex; 11 units damaged

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- At least 11 apartment units were damaged by a fire on Tuesday, and authorities believe a candle sparked the blaze.It happened around 5:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Apartments located on the unit block of Country Club Drive.Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames were shooting from the roof.According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, candles may be to blame for the fire that originated on a third-floor apartment.No injuries were reported, by the fire caused roughly $1,000,000 in damage.The Red Cross of Delmarva is assisting displaced residents.