Candles spark fire at Delaware apartment complex; 11 units damaged

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- At least 11 apartment units were damaged by a fire on Tuesday, and authorities believe a candle sparked the blaze.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Apartments located on the unit block of Country Club Drive.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames were shooting from the roof.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, candles may be to blame for the fire that originated on a third-floor apartment.

No injuries were reported, by the fire caused roughly $1,000,000 in damage.

The Red Cross of Delmarva is assisting displaced residents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkfiredelaware news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 injured, after crash on I-95 in Delaware
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Authorities speak to missing NJ girl's father in Mexico
Arrest made after $11K stolen from man in Collingdale
Lower Merion police investigating $7,000 theft from Ardmore Toyota
Pedestrian stuck by car on Roosevelt Boulevard
Gritty celebrates birthday with walk through Philly
Show More
What is an impeachment inquiry?
Planet Venus could have had life, NASA says
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Biden speaks on Trump's whistleblower report
Artist turns dead spotted lanternflies into jewelry
More TOP STORIES News