Fire officials blame Point Breeze fire on illegal electrical hookup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a fire in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Cantreel Street.
Officials said the fire started on the second floor of a home and caused heavy damage.
Firefighters believe an illegal electrical hookup was responsible.
Nobody was injured and the fire was under control within 20 minutes.
