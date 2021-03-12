Society

WWII explosives found in yard, detonated on Cape May, NJ beach

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pair of World War II-era explosives were detonated on a Cape May, New Jersey beach Wednesday night.

The unexploded devices were found in a yard on Elmira Street yesterday.

Police and fire crews responded and evacuated some neighbors as technicians safely removed the devices.

The explosives were reportedly found by Kyle Anderson. His son, also Kyle, plays basketball for the Memphis Grizzlies, NJ.com reports.

"When I bought the house back in October, the neighbor on the other side had warned me (the former owner) used to bury a lot of stuff. The yard is lumpy and uneven and when the landscapers came, I advised them there will be things buried back there," said Anderson.

The bomb squad was called back Thursday after a third device was found, police confirmed to Action News.

Authorities say you should call police if you ever find one of these devices and never touch them.
