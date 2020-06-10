business

Kensington's Caphe Roasters turns to online sales to help during pandemic

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Caphe Roasters sits in the MaKen building on I Street in Kensington. It is touted as the only Vietnamese coffee roastery in Philadelphia.

"We highlight Vietnamese coffee, but we also roast other coffees from Southeast and East Asia," explained Thu Pham, who is one of the owners.

Caphe Roasters operates primarily as a wholesale business, partnering with area markets and growing relationships with restaurants. They also held pop-up events-- until March.

"Our wholesale clients dropped 70%, and then we were doing lots of pop-ups and catering events throughout the week, obviously those just halted," Pham said.

So they zeroed in on e-commerce, bolstering their website with plans to launch a subscription service soon.

Caphe also partnered with five other local businesses to design online customizable care packages known as the Joy Boxes.

"There's coffee, cheese, beer, a bunch of ice cream and pops, and mushrooms!" Thu exclaimed.

A report released by the non-profit Connected Commerce Council (3C) found that during the COVID-19 crisis, 76% of small businesses rely more on digital tools.

Thu was among more than 300 Pennsylvania business owners that signed a letter from 3C to Governor Wolf urging continued support for online tools that have been vital to small businesses.

"When that lockdown was put in place, we all had to figure out what are we going to do to keep our small business that we put a lot of our money, a lot of our time, a lot of our care, a lot of our families' trust into," Thu said.

While the online tools have helped, they do not replace Caphe's back-to-normal, in-person business.

Caphe Roasters is hoping to be able to open a student-run cafe in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiabusinessfoodsocietycoronaviruscommunityconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
New report details impact of COVID-19 on Philadelphia businesses
Some Philly businesses defy outdoor dining restrictions
ShopRite reopens after being looted for 15 hours
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Men imitate George Floyd's killing during Black Lives Matter protest
Protesters paint 'end racism now' on Philly street
Explosion, fireworks rock Lehigh County; 1 dead
Bear spotted twice in Delaware County
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
Gov. Murphy lifts stay-at-home order for NJ, raises gathering limits
Man with box cutter shot after scuffle with officer: Police
Show More
Philadelphia Union's youngest player graduates from high school
Kenney releases police reform agenda, elminates budget hike
Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
Jenkins to Philly grads: 'You get to decide the life you want to have'
George Floyd was laid to rest after emotional service
More TOP STORIES News