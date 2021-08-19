Police investigating report of possible explosive in truck near Library of Congress

By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo, Associated Press

This image shows the Library of Congress in Washington, DC on April 17, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers were "responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress." The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Police have also evacuated the Cannon House Office Building. Congress is on break this week.

A vehicle has been driven onto a sidewalk on 1st Street and a suspect is inside the vehicle holding something in his hand, ABC News reports.

The law enforcement officials said investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.



It comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.
This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.us capitolbomb threatu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chopper 6 video shows damage from possible tornado in Montco
Flooding strands drivers on Schuylkill Expressway, roads near KOP Mall
Police impersonator strikes in Cherry Hill, northern NJ
Bucks shooting suspect killed after chase ends in Philly shootout
Gun battle between feuding neighbors; teen nearly shot in bedroom
Pennsylvania teachers unions: Schools should require masks
Suspect arrested after police chief shot during standoff in Yardley
Show More
Afghans protest Taliban in emerging challenge to their rule
Ceiling collapses in Pleasantville, NJ
AccuWeather: Very warm, oppressively humid
NJ family petitions for change after losing son in crash
Family wants answers after dog dies at groomer in NJ
More TOP STORIES News