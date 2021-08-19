Police investigating report of possible explosive in truck near Library of Congress

U.S. Capitol Police said officers were "responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress." The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Police have also evacuated the Cannon House Office Building. Congress is on break this week.
A vehicle has been driven onto a sidewalk on 1st Street and a suspect is inside the vehicle holding something in his hand, ABC News reports.
The law enforcement officials said investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.
NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021
Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t
It comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.
This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.