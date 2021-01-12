inside story

Local response to chaos at the capitol

By and Niki Hawkins
WASHINGTON, DC (WPVI) -- Matt O' Donnell spoke with conservative talk radio show host Dom Giordano and Communications Executive Nia Meeks about the Jan. 6 insurgence at Capitol Hill by Pro-Trump supporters that resulted in five deaths.

O'Donnell also spoke with Tricia Wachtendorf University of Delaware's Director of Disaster Research and Professor of Sociology & Criminal Justice. They discuss how major catastrophes (COVID, weather events, insurgence,) expose other major issues & can spur tremendous change in society.


