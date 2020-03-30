Coronavirus

Cappelli Tailors in Wayne helping healthcare workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A business on the Main Line that was forced to close due to the coronavirus has found new life by aiding first responders.

On Sunday night, the lights are on at Cappelli Tailors in Wayne.

In the showroom, you'll find custom suits about halfway finished. In the basement, owner John Cappelli is hard at work but not on those suits.

Right now he's sewing protective reusable masks to help out in the fight against COVID-19.

Like most businesses, he had to close. But realized after running into a neighbor on a walk, his shop can help.

"I did a little bit of research about how to make the masks, whats was involved and I said, 'Oh I can do that,'" recalled Cappelli.

So he got to work. One of his five employees has volunteered to be here in the workshop from a safe distance. His other employees sew from home.

Since they've started, the orders for the masks haven't stopped.

"As the need comes, we package them out the clients' name who's going to be picking them up for whatever institution or facility they need them for, and we put them right outside our door. They come, they pick them up and take them away," said Cappelli.

"Everybody can do something," added Cappelli.

Cappelli says if you like to sew and have a machine, JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is giving out kits.
