Burlington students learn about Black History Month through 'living wax displays'

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- History came to life in Burlington County, New Jersey as students honor of Black History Month.If you never thought Jimi Hendrix, Tiger Woods, and John Coltrane would be in the same room, think again because they all spent the day at Captain James Lawrence School in Burlington, New Jersey."Each student has been assigned an individual they are representing today, you'll push a button, and they'll give you some information facts about the character," explained Principal Sherry Knight.The theme was celebrating Black History Month, and the 5, 6, and 7-year-olds are all living wax displays, meaning they weren't supposed to move until asked about their characters."It gives them an opportunity to learn about things they never knew, like some of the students didn't know who invented the traffic light," said Knight.For those who don't know, the inventor of the traffic light is Garrett Morgan, but a second-grader named Emma Webb did quite the impression."I like participating in this a lot because it's really fun," said Webb, who's 7 years old."This gives them information to be like, 'Oh I can be like that as well,' not only for our African-American students but all of our students that we have here in our school," said Knight.Alyiah, 7, definitely got some ideas. She thinks she'll be the next Adam Joseph."It's going to be cold out today so put your jacket on," she told our Action News camera.