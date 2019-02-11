Captain Marvel Advanced Screening Sweepstakes rules

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5132478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.