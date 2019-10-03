Car plows through storefront barely missing man, woman in New York: VIDEO

By ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK -- It was a close call for a man and a woman when a car plowed into a storefront in New York.

Surveillance video caught an 86-year old driver appearing to slow down in a parking lot but accelerated sending his car crashing into an insurance office on New York's Long Island.

A man that was walking in front of the office managed to jump out of the car's way. A woman sitting at the front desk was spared when the car plowed towards her.

The driver and his 82-year-old wife who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe it was an accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashcar accidentfreak accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Atlantic City mayor resigns after pleading guilty to wire fraud
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
2 dead after using suspected fentanyl-laced meth
Accused ringleader in GoFundMe scheme faces more charges
Toddler confronts mom for mocking Eagles chant
Vaping danger: Teen says vaping destroyed his lungs
Show More
First vaping-related death reported in Delaware
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife announce birth of baby girl
Philadelphia to honor late Flyers owner Ed Snider with mural
Convicted murderer accused of carjacking woman in Delco
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Jets-Eagles, Week 5 games
More TOP STORIES News