Car plows through storefront barely missing man, woman in New York: VIDEO

NEW YORK -- It was a close call for a man and a woman when a car plowed into a storefront in New York.Surveillance video caught an 86-year old driver appearing to slow down in a parking lot but accelerated sending his car crashing into an insurance office on New York's Long Island.A man that was walking in front of the office managed to jump out of the car's way. A woman sitting at the front desk was spared when the car plowed towards her.The driver and his 82-year-old wife who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.Investigators believe it was an accident.