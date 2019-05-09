missing girl

Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family found in Missouri City, Texas shopping center

EMBED <>More Videos

Car belonging to missing girl's family found

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- The vehicle belonging to the family of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis has been found, said Texas EquuSearch's Tim Miller.

KTRK-TV reports, investigators searched the Nissan Altima Thursday morning, but found no visible evidence inside of it. They said there was nothing suspicious inside of the car, and that it looked normal, without any clues as to where Maleah may be.

Detectives plan to take the vehicle to the Houston Police Department for further processing.

Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, was also at the scene, where she was consoled. "Where is Maleah? Where is my baby?" she tearfully yelled.





A woman spotted the Nissan Altima in the parking lot of a shopping center at 5425 Highway 6 in Missouri City, Texas. The woman reported the vehicle to police after saying she recognized it from a photo aired on 6abc's sister station, KTRK-TV.

The co-worker of the woman who found the car said she was very emotional when she made the discovery.

"She is broken, she can't even hold herself. She is crying, very frantic. Everyone is shaking, because this is like the movies, it doesn't look real," said Emmanuel Joseph.

Volunteers resumed their search for Maleah Thursday morning after weather halted it the day before.

Texas EquuSearch said it is in a race against the weather, which is expected to bring heavy rounds of rain between now and Saturday.

Weather could shut down the search for three days, but officials at the scene stressed they are not going to stop looking for the girl.

EMBED More News Videos

Search resumes for missing Maleah Davis



Meanwhile, police have found the stepfather's story to be inconsistent.

Darion Vence originally told officers he was attacked while checking his tire over the weekend. But Sugar Land police say his story changed multiple times when they questioned him.

According to police, Vence showed up at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital on Saturday night, where an off-duty officer noticed fresh wounds on him. Vence claimed to be the victim of a roadside attack by three Hispanic men the day before while on his way to pick up the girl's mother from Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Police also initially stated Vence was with Maleah and his 1-year-old son when he was left unconscious. He stated that he regained consciousness late Saturday afternoon on the side of Highway 6 near First Colony Mall. His son was with him but Maleah was not.

Vence's son is now in the care of a relative.

On Wednesday, the Sugar Land Police Department revealed the original story had changed while Vence was questioned.

"During the initial interview, the man's story did change several times and some of what he told us just didn't add up," said Doug Adolph, the spokesperson for Sugar Land police.

Houston police took command of the investigation since the attack reportedly happened in the city limits.

SLPD also revealed the family's Nissan Altima, which was reported stolen after the attack on Vence, was seen driving around Sugar Land at 3 p.m. Saturday, just several hours before he told police that he regained consciousness.

Authorities said Thursday during a press conference that they did not notice anything unusual about the tires.

So far, Vence is not facing any charges, and police have not considered him a suspect in Maleah's disappearance.

On Tuesday, Maleah's biological father, Craig Davis, spoke for the first time since the search began to KTRK-TV. He said he wanted to speak directly with Vence about what happened.

RELATED: Missing girl's biological dad: 'I can't control my emotions'
EMBED More News Videos

Speaking first to ABC13, the biological father of Maleah Davis wants the girl's stepdad to speak to him about what happened when she disappeared.



"I'm not putting the blame on anybody," Craig said. "I just need the questions that aren't answered to be answered. There are so many unanswered questions. It's not for the public to answer to them for me. It's not for the police to answer them for me. It's not for the news to answer them for me. It's for Darion to answer for me."

Earlier this week, KTRK-TV learned the little girl, along with two of her siblings, was taken from her home last August as CPS investigated her head injuries. In court documents from Jan. 25, doctors couldn't confirm whether Maleah's injuries were caused by abuse, and due to this, CPS recommended Maleah and her siblings be returned to their family. They were back home by the following month.

The family said the injuries were from an accidental fall.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Missing girl's stepdad changed story multiple times: Police
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
Missing 15-year-old girl found with 47-year-old man
Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Suspects sought in armed robbery of Sprint store
6abc Weather Balloon lands in Mount Holly, N.J.
Police: Teen shoved 72-year-old man to ground over parking spot
AccuWeather: Cool and Cloudy, Spotty Drizzle Today
Shooting of man caught on camera in Germantown
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Show More
Temple graduates its largest class
Police: Man fatally stabbed after argument in SW Philly home
Baseball umpire struck by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia
NJ man preying on homeowners with unkept lawns
6th grader grabs bat ready to 'go down fighting' in Colorado school shooting
More TOP STORIES News