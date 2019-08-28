Car bursts into flames after runoff roadway into creek; driver, woman and newborn baby safely escape, police say

HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Action Cam captured the dramatic moments as first responders searched for occupants of a car that ended up on fire in a Delaware creek Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Lancaster Pike near Hercules Road in Hockessin.

Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Lancaster Pike when a second car, possibly a white Chevy Tahoe, abruptly changed lanes forcing the car off of the roadway.

The car traveled off of the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail and concrete barrier before dropping over a 40-foot embankment and landing on its roof in the creek below. The car then caught fire while in the water.

Police said there were three people in the car at the time of the incident: the driver, a 42-year-old man from West Grove, Pennsylvania, a 31-year-old Hockessin woman and a 17-day-old baby girl, all of whom were able to exit the car before it caught fire.

The driver and the woman were treated at Christiana Hospital for minor injuries. Officials said the infant was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

According to investigators, there was no contact between the two cars however troopers are still attempting to locate the car and identify it as part of their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 1 at 302-761-6677.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenvillerescuedelaware newscar fire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian aims at Puerto Rico; could become category 3 hurricane, forecasters say
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Close-up look at damages caused by massive church fire
NJ school considering tuna sandwiches for students in lunch debt
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Fmr. first aid squad official convicted of theft, fraud
AccuWeather: Humid, spotty showers, thunder today
Show More
Nintendo bringing Mario Kart to iPhone, Android
Phillies honor Philly police, SWAT officers involved in Tioga-Nicetown standoff
Carli Lloyd says considering offers to become NFL kicker
Girl, 2, killed by falling store display at Illinois mall
Toyota recalls cars to replace airbags again
More TOP STORIES News