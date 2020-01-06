Car carrier catches fire on New Jersey Turnpike

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A car carrier caught fire on the New Jersey Turnpike Monday morning.It happened around 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the turnpike at Route 206 in Bordentown.Officials said at least three cars on the trailer caught fire as well.Several lanes of the turnpike are blocked, as the cleanup continues.Commuters are advised to stick to the outer car lanes, and only one lane is getting by southbound in the truck lanes.