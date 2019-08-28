DRAMATIC VIDEO: Car catches fire after going off DE roadway, into creek

GREENVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Action Cam captured the dramatic moments as first responders searched for occupants of a car that ended up on fire in a Delaware Creek Tuesday night.This all happened around 10 p.m. on Lancaster Pike near Rolling Mill Road in Greenville.Police believe the driver lost control, hit the side of the bridge and landed in the creek below.The car then caught fire while in the water.There were three people in the car at the time of the incident.Police said the driver, believed to be a man, managed to get out of the vehicle and remove a woman and a baby.People passing by also sprung into action before firefighters and police arrived on the scene.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.