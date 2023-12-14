WATCH LIVE

Driver loses control, crashes into house in Chester County

Authorities say the driver drove through the garage.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, December 14, 2023 5:21AM
WEST MARLBOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The remnants of a garage door were left on a driveway in Chester County on Wednesday night after a driver lost control.

Chopper 6 was above the scene on the unit block of Richard Wilson Drive in West Marlborough, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the driver slammed through the garage.

That person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Officials have also not released any details about what led up to the crash or whether the driver lived at the residence.

