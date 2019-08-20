Car crash following police chase in University City, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene of a crash that they say happened as a result of chase Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Schuylkill Avenue in University City.

Penn Police said they pursued the car after the driver dropped off a shooting victim at Penn Presbyterian Hospital and then sped away.

The 23-year-old shooting victim told investigators she was shot in the hip in the vicinity of the 8400 block of Bartrum Avenue.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene of the crash, toward the Schuylkill Trail.

Philadelphia police and University of Pennsylvania police remain on the scene investigating the accident.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
