Driver in critical condition after car strikes tree in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 22-year-old man is fighting for his life after his car struck a tree in the Olney section of Philadelphia.It happened just after 6 a.m. near Olney and Rising Sun avenues.Police tell Action News that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a tree.The vehicle then flipped onto its side in a wooded area and wedged between two trees.Firefighters had to work to free the driver and his passenger. They were both taken to Einstein Hospital where the 22-year-old man is in extremely critical condition.The passenger, a 28-year-old woman, is in stable condition and expected to be okay.Police say speed contributed to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.