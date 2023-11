The vehicle went off the road, overturned, and landed in a ditch, according to investigators.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car crash in Northeast Philadelphia left one person critically injured on Wednesday night.

It happened at approximately 9 p.m. on Grant Avenue near Washington Road.

The vehicle went off the road, overturned, and landed in a ditch, according to investigators.

The victim was rushed to the hospital after being extricated by firefighters.

Further details on the crash were not immediately released.