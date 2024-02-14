WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

AP logo
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 1:52AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

AUSTIN, Texas -- A car crashed into a Texas hospital's emergency room on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.

The car smashed into the ER at St. David's North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a Facebook post.

At least one person is dead, Austin police Detective Carey Chaudoir told the Austin American-Statesman. The crash appeared to be unintentional, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW