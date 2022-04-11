car into building

'Thought it was the end of the world': Car crashes into Pennsauken, NJ home

The homeowner Jackie Maxwell says her oldest daughter called and told her to come home right away.
PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- No one was injured when a car slammed into a home in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday near John Tipton Boulevard and Stow Lane.

"She said the whole house shook. She said it sounded like a car hit another car. She heard a big boom. She thought it was the end of the world, that's how she described it to me," Maxwell said. "And she came downstairs and there was the car."

Police told Maxwell that the driver of the car had a panic attack.

Maxwell said when she and her husband arrived to the scene she was in shock.

"Unbelievable," Maxwell said. "I was at a loss for words."

Officials are trying to figure out how to remove the car without causing the home to collapse, Maxwell said.

