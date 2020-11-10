Car crashes into Northeast Philadelphia home following shooting, police say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting and subsequent car crash in the city's Lawndale section in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Montour Street and Longshore Avenue.

Police said the driver of a car lost control and ended up on the lawn of a house.

According to investigators, the crash is the end result of a shooting.

There is no word on the victim's condition at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lawndale (philadelphia)northeast philadelphiashootingcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump campaign sues to block Pa. election result
Gov. Murphy imposes new COVID-19 restrictions: Everything you should know
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
Man filling vehicle with gas killed by hit-and-run driver
Man arrested for gruesome murder of Philadelphia transgender woman
AccuWeather: Warm again today, soaking rain arrives on Wednesday
Show More
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
Gritty meets his match: Grittney
Morning Moms: Pledge to keep things going
Biden pleads 'wear a mask' as COVID-19 cases climb
How likely is it that voter fraud occurred in Pa.?
More TOP STORIES News