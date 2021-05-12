Car crashes into outdoor dining area at restaurant in Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia

Injuries reported after crash near outdoor dining area in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene of a crash with multiple injuries near an outdoor dining area in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a silver vehicle with heavy front-end damage and debris scattered on the roadway at 4th and Reno streets at Cafe La Maude.



Medics remain on the scene. There was no immediate word as to how serious any of the injuries are.

At least two people were being taken to ambulances.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after a crash at an outdoor dining area in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.



Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

