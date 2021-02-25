Car crashes through front of Target store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey; 3 people injured

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were injured after a car crashed through the front of a Target in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Thursday morning.

It happened at the store on Route 38 around 10 a.m.

The store manager tells Action News the car hit the back of the Starbucks area.

Police say the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, a man in his 70s, suffered some kind of medical emergency which caused him to drive into the store.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after a car crashed into a Target store in Cherry Hill, New jersey on Thursday morning.



A female passenger in the car also suffered minor injuries. An employee inside was involved in the crash, according to store workers, and was injured as well.

All three are being evaluated at the hospital with minor injuries.

The store remained closed as of noon.

Police say inspections have to be done to make sure it is safe to allow customers and employees back inside.

If all goes well, police say the store should be able to reopen later Thursday.

