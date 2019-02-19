Car erupts in flames after being wedged under tractor trailer, killing driver

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Burlington County said a fiery crash behind the HomeGoods store in Moorestown claimed a life.

It happened just before noon in the loading dock area of the store, off of Route 38.

Investigators said a car slammed into the side of a tractor-trailer, becoming partially wedged under it.

Both the vehicle and the truck burst into flames.

Police said it took crews longer than normal to put out the fire, because the trailer was packed with cardboard.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to identify the man and determine what happened.

