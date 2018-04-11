Car flips over in North Philadelphia, 1 injured

Car flips over in North Philadelphia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person was seriously injured after a vehicle flipped over in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Germantown Avenue.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the car on its roof.

Action News is told one person was ejected from the vehicle.

No further details on the person's condition have been released.

It is not clear at this time what caused the driver to lose control.

