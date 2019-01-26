Car flips over on Roosevelt Boulevard; man critically injured

SUMMERDALE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say a man is in critical condition after a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard Saturday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on the northbound inner lanes of the boulevard near Langdon Street in Summerdale.

Investigators say the driver lost control of his car and flipped over.

He was pulled out and taken to the hospital.

The inner lanes in both directions were closed for a time as police investigated.

