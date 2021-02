EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 was over the scene after a car crashed into a Target store in Cherry Hill, New jersey on Thursday morning.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rescuers have been called to the scene after a car crashed through the front of a Target in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Thursday morning.It happened at the store on Route 38 around 10 a.m.The view from Chopper 6 showed a vehicle entirely inside the building.Several firefighters could be seen around the vehicle.Fire officials say three people suffered minor injuries.Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.