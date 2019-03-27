Car hits two homes, one catches fire in Lower Chichester

LOWER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A car traveling at a high rate of speed hit two homes on the 1500 block of Market Street (Rt. 452) in Lower Chichester, Pa., Delaware County early Wednesday morning.The car hit the porch of one home, kept going, and then hit a second home where it caught fire.The flames spread to the home creating an intense fire that took firefighters 40 minutes to bring under control.Viewer video from the scene, shows firefighters arriving on the scene as the home burned.Neighbors could be heard in the video asking where the car came from.There is no condition on the driver of the vehicle.It is not clear yet if anyone inside home was hurt.One firefighter was being evaluated for injuries.Police say the stretch of Market Street will be closed for some time.